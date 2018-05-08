TV Ratings: Dipping 'Voice' Dominates 'Dancing With the Stars'

'Running Wild With Bear Grylls' tops 10 o'clock in its return, albeit down from the previous season opener.

NBC swept Monday night on the back of The Voice and Bear Grylls.

Facing what's shaping up to be an anemic cycle of Dancing With the Stars, the NBC singing show matched its season low for a Monday telecast with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.3 million viewers — not that it still had any problem leading the rest of the broadcast dial.

At 10 o'clock, the new season of Running Wild With Bear Grylls clocked in with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. That was off from its 2017 premiere, but easily enough to lead the hour and finish a winning night for NBC.

As for ABC's Dancing, the show came in with just a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.6 million viewers. The Crossing held even with a 0.5 rating. Fox tied ABC in the demo for the night, putting out steady episodes of Lucifer (0.7 adults) and the recently renewed The Resident (0.9 adults).

CBS put out a lifted Kevin Can Wait (1.0 adults) before steady episodes of Man With a Plan (0.8 adults), Superior Donuts (0.7 adults) and Elementary (0.6 adults). The CW aired new episodes of Supergirl (0.4 adults) and iZombie (0.3 adults).