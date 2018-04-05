TV Ratings: 'Empire' Drops, Still on Top; 'Alex, Inc.' Dims

The ABC freshman comedy shrinks between 'The Goldbergs' and 'Modern Family.'

Fox nabbed another Wednesday win thanks to a returned Empire, though the drama shed three-tenths of a ratings point from the previous week.

With an average 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, Empire narrowly passed CBS' Survivor to lead the evening's original broadcast telecasts. Lead-out Star was also off from its week-ago return, though not by as much, averaging a 1.3 rating in the key demo.

On ABC, the second episode of Alex, Inc. (0.9 adults) saw viewers exit the network between steady episodes of The Goldbergs (1.3 adults) and Modern Family (1.5 adults). American Housewife (1.2 adults) and Designated Survivor (0.7 adults) each held.

CBS' Survivor earned a 1.6 rating in the key demo before an encore NCIS and a new Criminal Minds (0.9 adults). On NBC, only The Blacklist was new with a 0.9 rating.

Life Sentence aired its last Wednesday episode on The CW, pulling a 0.2 rating in the key demo and 440,000 viewers. It moves to Fridays later in April.