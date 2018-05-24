TV Ratings: 'Empire' Edges 'Survivor' in Finale Race

CBS scores with three hours of 'Survivor' finale content, though the Fox drama wins broadcast's highest-rated hour.

With much of the broadcast dial taking a break after the official TV season's end, and a dominant NBA playoffs game over on ESPN, Fox won Wednesday's broadcast race with the Empire finale — though CBS' Survivor gifted its network with three hours of finale content.

Empire held with the previous week, posting a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 for its season four finale, while Star earned a 1.2 rating in the key demo.

Survivor nabbed a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for its proper finale, while the 10 o'clock live aftershow clocked in with a 1.1 rating. Survivor also ranked as broadcast's most watched telecast of the night with 7.4 million viewers.

Elsewhere, Law & Order: SVU scored a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 in its first hour before perking up to a 1.3 rating at 10 o'clock — the hour's dominant telecast. A Wednesday 20/20 earned a 0.5 rating for ABC.