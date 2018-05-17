TV Ratings: 'Empire' Goes Out on Top, Finales Hold

On Wednesday night, Empire managed to stay on top with aduts 18 to 49, nabbing a 1.6 rating in the key demo. The numbers are consistent with last week's metrics.

Elsewhere, the seasons finale of The Goldbergs, Modern Family and American Housewife remained steady with their previous week, albeit down from their 2017 finales. In addition, the since-canceled series Alex, Inc. and Designated Survivor both ticked up just a tenth with their series enders.

On The CW, Riverdale wrapped up with a 0.4 rating, landing even with both last week and last season's finale. Also steady with a 0.3 rating was The Originals. NBC's The Blacklist finale pulled in a 0.7 rating, while Law & Order: SVU dropped only a tenth of a point, as did Survivor (1.4 rating). SEAL Team was steady with a 0.9 rating and Code Black bumped up a tenth.

Overall, Fox won the demo race with a 1.4 rating but came in third in total viewers with 4.5 million eyeballs. CBS, meanwhile, ranked second in the demo with a 1.1 rating and first in viewers at 6.5 million. ABC was third in the demo with a 0.9 rating but fourth in viewers with 4.1 million. NBC came in fourth in the demo with a 0.8 rating and third in viewers with 4.7 million.