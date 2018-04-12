TV Ratings: 'Empire' Leads Wednesday

Empire topped another Wednesday, helping Fox win in the process, with a steady 1.8 rating among adults 18-49.

The network's demo victory, aided by an even Star (1.3 adults), saw CBS as its closest rival. The network saw the latest episode of Survivor off a tick, earning a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 but leading all of TV among total viewers with 7.9 million. Neighbors SEAL Team (1.0 adults) and Criminal Minds (0.9 adults) also held.

ABC and NBC shared No. 3 status for the night, with NBC putting out slightly diminished dramas The Blacklist (0.8 adults), Law & Order: SVU (1.1 adults) and Chicago P.D. (1.1 adults). On ABC, The Goldbergs (1.2 adults) was the only series to lose any steam from the previous week with the rest of the lineup — Alex, Inc. (0.9 adults), Modern Family (1.4 adults), American Housewife (1.1 adults), Designated Survivor (0.6 adults) — all steady.