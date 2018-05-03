TV Ratings: 'Empire' Tops Wednesday, But May Brings Fatigue to Big 4

Fox led the night with an even episode of its flagship drama, just renewed for a fifth season.

Fresh off its renewal for a fifth season, Empire topped another Wednesday night.

The Fox drama fetched an even 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, topping the key demo across the dial, assisting Fox in a primetime win with the key demo before a similarly unmoved Star (1.2 adults). The latter's fate is still up in the air, as Fox and the rest of the broadcast networks mull remaining renewals ahead of May's upfront presentations.

Survivor came in at No. 2 for the night with a steady 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. New episodes of SEAL Team (0.9 adults) and Code Black (0.7 adults) followed, each in line with what they brought in last week.

The Blacklist (0.8 adults), Law & Order: SVU (1.2 adults) and Chicago P.D. (1.2 adults) were steady on NBC. Late-season fatigue is evident in overnight scores for ABC comedies The Goldbergs (1.2 adults) and American Housewife (0.9 adults), each of which logged lows on either side of Alex, Inc. (0.8 adults) and Modern Family (1.3 adults). Designated Survivor took a 0.6 rating in the demo.

On The CW, Riverdale and The Originals each fetched a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49.