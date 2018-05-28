TV Ratings: ESPN Hits NBA Highs With Cavaliers-Celtics

ESPN's coverage of the NBA playoffs wrapped on a strong note. The network's Sunday coverage of the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 7 Eastern Conference win over the Boston Celtics matched an all-time basketball ratings high for the network.

Sunday's game averaged a 9.1 rating among metered market households, besting everything else on television and ranking as ESPN's best-ever playoff game. It wrapped a strong conference final for the network, an average 6.3 rating with households. All told, ESPN's playoff coverage was up 31 percent from 2017, drawing an average 3.8 rating over 19 games.

Things have been going just as well on TNT, where the network will host Game 7 of the Western Conference finals on Memorial Day. Thus far, the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets has been pacing 33 percent higher than its 2017 finals coverage — the most watched playoffs since 2012.

ABC gets to reap the rewards of the Finals, which tip off May 31 with the Cavaliers and either the Warriors or Rockets. If it is the former, it will be the fourth NBA Finals in as many years featuring the Cavaliers and Warriors.