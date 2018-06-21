TV Ratings: Fox Leads Otherwise Quiet Wednesday

NBC drama 'Reverie' gets low in its fourth week.

Fox nabbed a Wednesday win, with few others offering up much in the way of competition.

Back-to-back episodes of Gordon Ramsay efforts, MasterChef and 24 Hours to Hell and Back, were steady with their previous outings, scoring respective 0.9 and 1.0 ratings among adults 18-49.

The night's only other original episodes were scarce. The Originals earned a 0.3 rating in the key demo on The CW, while CBS put out a new Code Black (0.7 adults).

Over on NBC, the fourth episode of Reverie continued to slip, earning just a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 1.8 million viewers.