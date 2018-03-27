TV Ratings: 'Good Doctor' Wraps Strong Season, 'Idol'/'Voice' Gap Narrows

NBC wins the night on the heels of its singing competition, though it does cede some ground to a stable 'American Idol.'

NBC and ABC had a tight battle for No. 1 status in primetime on Monday, with NBC offering up another dominant episode of The Voice and ABC freshman hit The Good Doctor closing its first season on a strong note.

The Voice led all Monday originals with a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, but that marked a 13 percent dip in the key demo after two weeks of a steady competition against ABC's revived American Idol. Going head-to-head in the two-hour slot, a steady American Idol trailed The Voice by only four-tenths of a ratings point in the key demo, averaging a 1.6 rating.

At 10 p.m., another even episode of Good Girls (1.0 adults) and CBS' Scorpion (0.8 adults) both acquiesced to the season finale of ABC's The Good Doctor. It fetched a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, wrapping ABC's strongest freshman drama season in 13 years with an average 15.4 million viewers tuning into each episode with time shifting.

Elsewhere, CBS put out steady episodes of Kevin Can Wait and Man with a Plan, both 0.9 ratings with adults 18-49, as well as Superior Donuts (0.8 adults) and Living Biblically (0.7 adults). On Fox, Lucifer (0.8 adults) and The Resident (0.9 adults) both held, as did Legends of Tomorrow (0.4 adults) and iZombie (0.2 adults) on the CW.