TV Ratings: Gordon Ramsay’s New Fox Show Pops

The premiere of ’24 Hours to Hell and Back’ grows from its lead-in and matches ‘Ninja Warrior’ in the key demo.

Fox nabbed a Wednesday win with its new Gordon Ramsay series.

24 Hours to Hell and Back posted a solid 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.7 million viewers at 9 o’clock. That improved on the series lead-in, fellow Ramsay effort MasterChef, in the key demo (1.0 adults) though it lost a few viewers. It also ranked as Fox's most-watched summer premiere in three years.

Meanwhile, NBC posted a new American Ninja Warrior (1.1 adults) before Reverie (0.5 adults) at 10 p.m..

Errant new episodes elsewhere included The Originals on the CW (0.3 adults) and CBS’ Code Black (0.7 adults).