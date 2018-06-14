9:34am PT by Michael O'Connell
TV Ratings: Gordon Ramsay’s New Fox Show Pops
Fox nabbed a Wednesday win with its new Gordon Ramsay series.
24 Hours to Hell and Back posted a solid 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.7 million viewers at 9 o’clock. That improved on the series lead-in, fellow Ramsay effort MasterChef, in the key demo (1.0 adults) though it lost a few viewers. It also ranked as Fox's most-watched summer premiere in three years.
Meanwhile, NBC posted a new American Ninja Warrior (1.1 adults) before Reverie (0.5 adults) at 10 p.m..
Errant new episodes elsewhere included The Originals on the CW (0.3 adults) and CBS’ Code Black (0.7 adults).
