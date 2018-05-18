TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy' Finale Comes Out On Top

ABC managed a Thursday win with the season finale of Grey's Anatomy.

The enduring medical drama, steady with its week-ago showing, closed out season No. 14 with an average 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.5 million viewers. That was enough to lead the night by both measures, especially with typical time slot rival The Big Bang Theory having wrapped its season a week ago.

Station 19 earned a 1.0 rating in the demo for ABC, while the return of What Would You Do? dipped down to a 0.6 rating.

Just because Big Bang and Young Sheldon were out of the picture didn't mean CBS was all repeats. Back-to-back episodes of Life in Pieces earned a 1.0 and 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. SWAT also managed a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, leading the 10 o'clock hour.

NBC put out a special American Ninja Warrior, which earned a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49, while Fox had new episodes of Gotham and Showtime at the Apollo — each fetching a 0.6 rating. The CW had both Supernatural and Arrow deliver a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49.