TV Ratings: 'Idol' Inches Up, 'Voice' Still Topping Monday

CBS' 'Living Biblically' goes low, and the second episode of ABC's 'The Crossing' sees little action.
The Voice earned top marks Monday with an even 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 and 9.8 million viewers.

NBC easily led the night in the key demo and among total viewers, with drama Good Girls ahead in the 10 o'clock hour with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49.

ABC saw some upward movement for American Idol, which ticked up to a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.6 million viewers. The lifted lead-in did not assist freshman drama The Crossing, which was down to a 0.8 rating in the key demo after a less-than-auspicious premiere a week ago.

On CBS, Kevin Can Wait (0.9 adults), Man With a Plan (0.9 adults) and Superior Donuts (0.8 adults) all held their most recent scores — but Living Biblically dipped down to just a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49, which obviously doesn't bode well for the freshman sitcom. Scorpion was steady with a 0.7 rating in the key demo.

Fox was in repeats, and the CW put out new episodes of Legends of Tomorrow (0.4 adults) and iZombie (0.2 adults).

