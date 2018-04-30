TV Ratings: 'Idol' Pops With Move to Live Shows

The series hits a six-week high in its move to live telecasts on ABC, assisting the network in an easy Sunday win.

American Idol was well served by its move to live shows on Sunday night.

Now airing just once a week, the two-hour show jumped to a six-week high 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 8 million viewers. That's a 20 percent lift in the key demo compared to the previous week and the best Sunday showing it's seen since its March premiere.

Idol could indeed see some adjustment once all time zones are factored in. The show aired live on all coasts, in between also-lifted episodes of America's Funniest Home Videos (1.2 adults) and Deception (0.8 adults).

ABC easily won the night among adults 18-49, though CBS retained its edge among total viewers. Fox ranked second in the demo, posting steady episodes of Bob's Burgers (0.8 adults), The Simpsons (0.9 adults), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.9 adults), Family Guy (1.0 adults) and The Last Man on Earth (0.7 adults).

The rest of the broadcast lineup was also steady, with NBC and CBS sharing No. 3 status among adults 18-49 with all-original episodes of 60 Minutes (0.8 adults), Instinct (0.6 adults), NCIS: Los Angeles (0.7 adults), Madam Secretary (0.6 adults), Dateline (0.7 adults), Little Big Shots (0.8 adults), Genius Junior (0.6 adults) and Timeless (0.6 adults).