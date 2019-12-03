'Jack Ryan' Draws Solid Audience for Season 2, Nielsen Says

The Amazon series also brought in a high concentration of affluent viewers, according to the ratings service.

Amazon's Jack Ryan drew a decent-sized audience in its first week of release, according to figures from Nielsen.

The ratings service, which recently added Amazon to its SVOD Content Ratings, says an average of 4.62 million people in the United States watched the eight-episode second season in the first seven days of its release — including its surprise debut on Oct. 31, a day ahead of its previously announced premiere date.

The season premiere, unsurprisingly, drew the biggest audience of the eight episodes, with an average of 7.29 million viewers over seven days — about equal to the number of seven-day viewers for the episodes of ABC's The Rookie (7.4 million) and CBS' SEAL Team (7.26 million) that aired during that week. Each subsequent episode of Jack Ryan drew a smaller crowd than the one before it, with the finale clocking in at 2.85 million viewers over seven days.

About 950,000 people watched the season premiere on Oct. 31, with 2.06 million tuning in on the official premiere date a day later. A hardy (and perhaps not very busy) 171,000 souls completed the entire season on Nov. 1. Nielsen says 9.2 million people watched at least a few minutes of the show in its first week of release.

The day one average of 866,000 viewers for any episode of season two was up a healthy 41 percent vs. 613,000 on premiere day for season one in August 2018.

Amazon, like other streaming platforms, doesn't release detailed viewer data for its programming. Nielsen's SVOD ratings measure viewing on TV sets only in the United States; streamers have contended the numbers provide an incomplete picture as they don't include viewing on other devices or in other countries.

That said, the Jack Ryan numbers compare favorably to those for comic-book series The Boys, which averaged 4.1 million viewers over its first 10 days — meaning the former drew more viewers in a shorter amount of time. Amazon touted The Boys as "one of its most watched series ever" two weeks after its premiere, so Jack Ryan would likely fall into that category as well.

Nielsen also notes that the Jack Ryan audience was a relatively affluent one, with a median annual household income of $95,000 — well above the national average of $59,500 and that of the average Netflix viewer ($69,100). All the better to buy stuff from Amazon's core retail business.