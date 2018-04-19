TV Ratings: 'Law & Order: SVU' Rises on Wednesday

Fox held a Wednesday win, at least among adults 18-49, with new outings of Empire (1.8 adults) and Star (1.3 adults). Both were steady, with the night's only noticeable growth over on NBC with Law & Order: SVU.

The veteran procedural perked up to a 1.4 rating in the key demo, sharing that score with its lead-in — a special airing of The Voice. NBC took a viewership win as well, topping each hour of primetime and finishing off with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for Chicago P.D.

On CBS, Survivor (1.6 adults), Criminal Minds (1.0 adults) and a second Criminal Minds (1.0 adults) maintained their recent scores. ABC only put out new episodes of Alex, Inc. and Designated Survivor. Both shows only managed a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49. For Alex, Inc., it marked an obvious drop from the special post-Roseanne airing on Tuesday night.

The CW launched the final season of The Originals with a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49, sharing that score with Riverdale.