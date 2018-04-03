TV Ratings: March Madness Ends on a Low Note for NCAA

The Turner suite of channels led Monday night with its coverage of NCAA Championship basketball — but the big game is pacing for an all-time low.

TBS', TNT's and Tru's shared coverage of Villanova's decisive win over the University of Michigan sunk 29 percent from the comparable 2017 game with an all-time low overnight 10.3 rating among households. That capped off a particularly modest run for March Madness. (Final numbers for the game will arrive later Tuesday.)

It was still the biggest thing on TV on Monday night, no doubt contributing to the season low for ABC's American Idol. The singing show was down to a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.1 million viewers, losing to The Voice by a solid half-point in the key demo. The Voice led broadcast with a 1.9 rating in the demo and 9.9 million viewers.

CBS and Fox both took a pass on airing originals against basketball, but NBC and ABC both put out original dramas at 10 o'clock. The latest episode of NBC's Good Girls held a 0.9 rating in the key demo, while ABC newcomer The Crossing had a slow start with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.5 million viewers. It did win the hour, at least on the Big Four.