TV Ratings: 'Marlon' Makes a Softer Return

The NBC comedy, with a modest lead-in, comes back with series lows.

With only a few original efforts across the broadcast networks on Thursday night, CBS, ABC and Fox shared a demo victory.

NBC notably brought back Marlon with back-to-back episodes, series lows with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 in the first half-hour and a 0.6 rating in the second. The sitcom followed a steady, if soft, Little Big Shots (0.8 adults).

Fox was the only other network to put out new episodes with The Four. It was flat, averaging a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.2 million viewers over two hours.