TV Ratings: Masters Lifts '60 Minutes' to Tie 'Idol'

ABC earns top marks in the key demo on Sunday, while CBS scores with total viewers.

Great news for a CBS: a rising Masters finale, up 14 percent from 2017, assisted its Sunday lineup — doubling 60 Minutes' score from the previous week to tie American Idol.

Final numbers for Patrick Reed's Augusta National victory won't arrive until later on Monday, but the highlight of the PGA calendar was the biggest thing going over the weekend with an overnight 8.7 rating among metered market households. That helped 60 Minutes, which started on time, jump more than 100 percent to a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. The series also scored 10.8 million viewers, leading primetime.

CBS neighbors Instinct (0.9 adults), NCIS: Los Angeles (0.9 adults) and Madam Secretary (0.6 adults) also saw lifts, but ABC ultimately took bragging rights in the key demo. The network saw an even episode of American Idol earn a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.2 million viewers. Deception took a 0.7 rating.

On NBC, Dateline (0.6 adults) took a small hit before even episodes of Little Big Shots (0.8 adults), Genius Junior (0.7 adults) and Timeless (0.6 adults). Fox had new episodes of Bob's Burgers (0.8 adults), The Simpsons (0.9 adults), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.8 adults), Family Guy (0.9 adults) and Last Man on Earth (0.7 adults).