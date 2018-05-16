TV Ratings: 'New Girl' Series Finale Ticks Up

While the comedy's final episode was in line with the season average, it marked a 20 percent increase in the demo compared to last week.

On Tuesday, the two-part New Girl series finale got a bit of a boost in its week-to-week ratings. With a 0.6 rating among adults 18 to 49 and 1.5 million viewers, the Fox comedy's wrap-up marked a 20 percent increase in the demo and a 15 percent uptick in total viewers compared with the average of the two episodes from last week. Overall, the seventh season averaged a 0.6 and 1.5 million viewers.

Among the shows that ended their season runs Tuesday night were ABC's Black-ish, which had the best 18-49 rating of them all, with a 1.2, and NBC's since-canceled Rise, which wrapped with a 0.7. Elsewhere, NCIS: New Orleans and Chicago Med both drew a 0.9 rating.

On ABC, Roseanne took the lead in the key demo with a 2.6 rating, on par with last week's numbers. Splitting Up Together nabbed a 0.1 rating, while For the People drew a 0.5. Both remained steady, as did The Middle, which drew a 1.4.

Over at NBC, The Voice ticked up in the demo, with a 1.4 rating and 8 million viewers. CBS' NCIS, meanwhile, was down by both metrics (1.2 rating, 12.5 million viewers) but still remained the most watched show of the night. On The CW, The Flash (0.7 rating and 1.9 million viewers) and The 100 (0.4 rating and 1.1 million viewers) held even.

In all, ABC won the night in the demo with a 1.2 rating but still finished third in total viewers (4.9 million). CBS and NBC tied for second place in the demo with a 1.0, though CBS ranked No. 1 in total viewers (10.5 million). NBC, meanwhile, was third in viewership at 5.9 million. Fox came in fourth with a 0.6 rating and 1.6 million viewers.