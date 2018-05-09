TV Ratings: Pauley Perrette Signoff Lifts 'NCIS,' 'Roseanne' Steady

The CBS procedural ranks No. 1 for the night among total viewers, hitting a season high of 14.8 million.

Pauley Perrette, star of a staggering 352 episodes of NCIS, bid adieu to the veteran CBS procedural Wednesday night — driving the series to season highs with her departure and once again having it top ABC's Roseanne among total viewers.

The one-hour episode, the last to feature the character of Abby Sciuto, saw a 20 percent audience uptick. It climbed to 14.8 million viewers, also rising four-tenths of a point to a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. That marked a season high among total viewers and the best showing among the younger ones since its September premiere.

NCIS led all other series for the night among total viewers, though it still ceded the demo to Roseanne. NCIS' CBS neighbor Bull, which ranked No. 2 for the night among total viewers (11.8 million), was up to 1.3 rating in the key demo with the lifted lead-in. NCIS: New Orleans pulled a 0.8 rating.

As for ABC's spring savior, Roseanne was in line with the previous week, earning a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.2 million viewers. NCIS was its closest demo competition, as The Voice trailed again with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49.