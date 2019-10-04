TV Ratings: Premiere Week's Biggest 3-Day Viewing Gains

'The Good Doctor' (left), 'Evil,' 'This Is Us'

The shows with the largest boosts are concentrated in the early part of the week, and the first set of rankings favors veteran shows.

The first full set of delayed-viewing data for the young TV season shows a couple of things:

1. The series with the biggest DVR and on-demand gains are concentrated in the first few days of the week.

2. Several new shows put up decent gains, but the top of the rankings are dominated by longer-running series.

Live-plus-3 ratings for all of premiere week (Sept. 23-29) show the average Big Four network shows (including sports) grew by three-tenth of a ratings point in adults 18-49 (1.3 to 1.6, a bump of 23 percent) and about 1.53 million viewers (6.16 million to 7.69 million, up 25 percent). At the same point last year, the all-network average was 1.9 and 9.15 million.

Factoring out sports, the average primetime show grew from 1.0 to 1.4 among adults 18-49 and from 5.22 million total viewers to 7.02 million.

Of the 25 series that grew by at least half a point in the 18-49 demographic, 17 aired from Monday to Wednesday. In total viewers 18 of the 25 biggest gainers premiered in the first part of the week. The outliers in both categories are ABC's Grey's Anatomy, A Million Little Things and The Rookie; CBS' Young Sheldon, Evil and Blue Bloods; and NBC's Law & Order: SVU. ABC's How to Get Away With Murder is the eighth Thursday-Sunday show in the top 25 of adults 18-49 gains.

Another ABC drama, Stumptown, put up the biggest delayed-viewing numbers of any new show: It doubled its 18-49 rating (0.7 to 1.4) and added 3.3 million viewers within three days. Fox's Prodigal Son is the top-rated new show in the 18-49 demo at 1.5, and CBS comedy Carol's Second Act (7.99 million viewers) edges Stumptown's 7.91 million as the most-watched newcomer.

The largest gains for each night of the week in both adults 18-49 and total viewers are:

Monday: 911 (1.6 to 2.4) and The Good Doctor (1.0 to 1.8) in adults 18-49; The Good Doctor (6.27 million to 10.66 million) in viewers.

Tuesday: This Is Us (1.8 to 2.9) in adults 18-49; New Amsterdam (5.92 million to 10.47 million) in viewers.

Wednesday: The Masked Singer (2.5 to 3.3) in adults 18-49; Chicago PD (6.5 million to 10.08 million) in viewers.

Thursday: Grey's Anatomy (1.5 to 2.3) in adults 18-49; Evil (4.56 million to 7.2 million) in viewers.

Friday: Blue Bloods in both adults 18-49 (0.6 to 1.1) and viewers (7.86 million to 11.6 million).

Sunday: The Rookie in both adults 18-49 (0.7 to 1.2) and viewers (4.11 million to 7.3 million).

Finally, the 20 shows (including ties) with the largest three-day gains are listed below.

Adults 18-49

Show Network Live +3 18-49 rating Change from live + SD This Is Us NBC 2.9 1.1 New Amsterdam NBC 1.9 0.9 The Good Doctor ABC 1.8 0.8 Grey's Anatomy ABC 2.3 0.8 911 Fox 2.4 0.8 The Masked Singer Fox 3.3 0.8 A Million Little Things ABC 1.7 0.7 Modern Family ABC 1.8 0.7 Stumptown ABC 1.4 0.7 Chicago Fire NBC 1.8 0.7 Chicago PD NBC 1.8 0.7 Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.4 0.6 Emergence ABC 1.3 0.5 How to Get Away With Murder ABC 1.1 0.5 The Rookie ABC 1.2 0.5 Blue Bloods CBS 1.1 0.5 Bull CBS 1.2 0.5 Evil CBS 1.1 0.5 FBI CBS 1.4 0.5 NCIS CBS 1.8 0.5 Survivor CBS 1.8 0.5 Young Sheldon CBS 1.6 0.5 Empire FOX 1.5 0.5 Prodigal Son FOX 1.5 0.5 Chicago Med NBC 1.5 0.5

Total Viewers

Show Network Live +3 viewers (000s) Change from live + SD New Amsterdam NBC 10,473 4,554 The Good Doctor ABC 10,657 4,385 This Is Us NBC 11,685 3,785 Blue Bloods CBS 11,601 3,741 Chicago PD NBC 10,079 3,583 Bull CBS 9,802 3,373 Stumptown ABC 7,911 3,295 The Rookie ABC 7,303 3,192 NCIS CBS 15,648 3,067 Chicago Fire NBC 10,356 3,026 Emergence ABC 7,049 2,925 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 9,502 2,835 911 Fox 9,948 2,800 FBI CBS 11,557 2,719 Evil CBS 7,198 2,636 Chicago Med NBC 10,119 2,583 Law & Order: SVU NBC 6,392 2,552 Grey's Anatomy ABC 8,976 2,454 The Masked Singer Fox 10,462 2,429 A Million Little Things ABC 7,351 2,360

Source: Nielsen.