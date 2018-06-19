TV Ratings: 'Proposal' Gets a Modest Premiere After 'Bachelorette'

Three hours of Mike Fleiss-produced dating competitions prove too much for some viewers.

ABC scored a Monday win on the back of The Bachelorette, also using its summer hit to launch new series The Proposal.

Another dating show from Bachelor/Bachelorette maestro Mike Fleiss, The Proposal earned a modest 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.9 million viewers in its first hour. Neither number is at all awful for a summer debut, though the network was clearly hoping to squeeze a little more retention from its like-minded lead-in.

The Bachelorette owned the night with a flat 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.7 million viewers.

NBC won the 10 o'clock hour, facing The Proposal, with the second half of American Ninja Warrior. All in all, the competition averaged a 1.0 rating in the key demo and 4.3 million viewers. That was after an even lead-in from Running Wild With Bear Grylls (0.7 adults).

Elsewhere, Fox dropped a new So You Think You Can Dance (0.8 adults), the CW put out Supergirl (0.5 adults) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.3 adults) and CBS offered up an even Elementary (0.6 adults).