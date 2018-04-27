TV Ratings: 'Quantico' Returns Down, NFL Draft Perks Up Fox

CBS' 'The Big Bang Theory' and 'Young Sheldon' remain untouchable — though both took hits.

Quantico is back again, this time on ABC's prime Thursday block — filling the void left by the dearly departed Scandal.

Initial scores for this abbreviated third season aren't great, with the show averaging a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers. That's half of the demo score from the latest Sunday launch in 2016. Quantico followed Grey's Anatomy (1.4) and Station 19 (0.9 adults).

Of course, CBS placed first for the night. The powerful combination of The Big Bang Theory, which led all shows among viewers 18-49 with a 1.9 rating, and Young Sheldon (1.7 adults) propelled the block to demo dominance — even though each was off double digits from the week before. Mom (1.3 adults), Life in Pieces (1.0 adults) and SWAT (0.8 adults) followed.

Fox got a nice lift from its typical Thursday smattering of Gotham and Showtime at the Apollo with primetime coverage of the NFL draft. It gave the network a 1.1 rating in the key demo and 3.9 million viewers.

NBC put out new a new Superstore (0.7 adults) before freshman AP Bio (0.5 adults) and Champions (0.4 adults) and a new Chicago Fire (0.9 adults). On the CW, Supernatural (0.4 adults) and Arrow (0.3 adults) were steady.