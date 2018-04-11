TV Ratings: 'Roseanne' Dips to 13.5 Million in Week 3

The show's total audience was down 12 percent, though Roseanne retained more than enough momentum to rank as the No. 1 Tuesday telecast across the board.

Roseanne continued its impressive streak Tuesday night on ABC, with the comedy only down by relatively slim margins in its latest outing.

Night three, technically the revived sitcom's fourth episode, averaged a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 13.5 million viewers. The show's total audience was down 12 percent, though Roseanne retained more than enough momentum to rank as the No. 1 Tuesday telecast across the board.

Roseanne was still quite formidable in its second episode, though fatigue was evident. Even with three days of time-shifting, the episode was still down 22 percent. That episode fetched a total 20.3 million viewers and a 5.6 rating among adults.

The one-hour March 27 premiere has thus far amassed an absurd 27.3 million viewers and a 8.1 rating among adults 18-49. With the exception of NBC's post-Super Bowl episode of The Voice, that ranks as the top broadcast scripted telecast in years.

Only five weeks remain in Roseanne's brief return, but the network has already committed to 13 episodes for the 2018-19 season.