TV Ratings: 'Roseanne' Finale Dips (but Dominates) for ABC

Roseanne's meteoric return to TV wrapped its first season Tuesday night, again dominating the rest of the dial for ABC.

The ninth and final episode of the series' 10th season averaged a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.3 million viewers, in line with how it had performed with night-of viewers in recent weeks — if off a shade for a season low. And while that score in the key demo was enough for it to emerge as the top program of the night, NBC took an overall win with the finale of The Voice.

Roseanne has been averaging a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 19.3 million viewers with live-plus-three day lifts. With a full week of time-shifting, those numbers climb to a 6.4 rating in the key demo and 22.1 million viewers. Either way, Roseanne is the highest-rated and most-watched series of the broadcast season, eclipsing NBC's This Is Us and CBS' Big Bang Theory — which had been in a heated battle for top status.

Once multiplatform data is factored in, expect to hear even bigger numbers come out of ABC. Entertainment president Channing Dungey told ad buyers at the network's annual upfront that a staggering one in 10 Americans has already watched Roseanne's season premiere on one platform or another.

NBC narrowly edged past ABC for a Tuesday win among adults 18-49, driven by a two-hour sendoff for The Voice. That averaged a 1.5 rating in the key demo, a finale low for the singing competition.

Elsewhere on ABC, the final episode of The Middle perked up to a 1.7 rating in the key demo. It was a solid improvement from the most recent episodes, though the show had been riding highs thanks to Roseanne. It led into a new Splitting Up Together (1.0 adults) and For the People (0.5 adults).



On CBS, NCIS earned a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 before the premiere of 48 Hours: NCIS (0.5 adults). And, on the CW, The Flash earned a 0.8 rating in the key demo before a new 100 (0.3 adults).