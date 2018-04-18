8:10am PT by Michael O'Connell
TV Ratings: 'Roseanne' Finally Holds Steady, Comey Drives Colbert to Season High
In the fourth week of its triumphant return to the air, Roseanne finally seemed to hold steady on Tuesday night.
The ABC comedy led the night by all key measures with an average 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 13.0 million viewers. That's dead even with the previous week's score in the key demo and off a mere 4 percent from the comparable audience stat a week ago.
Roseanne's narrative had been one of modest but gradual decline for the second two weeks. Now, halfway through its brief spring run, it may have plateaued — at least for a week. Time-shifting continues to play a big role in the show's story, especially now that we're nearly one month away from the premiere. Most current live-plus-three day averages have Roseanne at a 6.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 23.4 million viewers. (Roseanne's March premiere has now amassed a total audience of 27.3 million and a 8.1 rating in the key demo.)
It's still the No. 1 show on broadcast, season-to-date, though there are four more weeks to see if that holds.
The competition saw The Voice ranking second for the night with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 on NBC, partnered with a steady Rise (0.8 adults) and a new Chicago Med (1.2 adults). On CBS, NCIS earned a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 before Bull pulled the same. NCIS: New Orleans was at a 0.8 rating in the key demo.
