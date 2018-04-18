TV Ratings: 'Roseanne' Finally Holds Steady, Comey Drives Colbert to Season High

With an audience of 13 million, ABC's returned comedy loses none of its showing in the key demo and sheds a mere 400k viewers from the previous Tuesday.

In the fourth week of its triumphant return to the air, Roseanne finally seemed to hold steady on Tuesday night.

The ABC comedy led the night by all key measures with an average 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 13.0 million viewers. That's dead even with the previous week's score in the key demo and off a mere 4 percent from the comparable audience stat a week ago.

Roseanne's narrative had been one of modest but gradual decline for the second two weeks. Now, halfway through its brief spring run, it may have plateaued — at least for a week. Time-shifting continues to play a big role in the show's story, especially now that we're nearly one month away from the premiere. Most current live-plus-three day averages have Roseanne at a 6.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 23.4 million viewers. (Roseanne's March premiere has now amassed a total audience of 27.3 million and a 8.1 rating in the key demo.)

It's still the No. 1 show on broadcast, season-to-date, though there are four more weeks to see if that holds.

ABC attempted to use all of the Roseanne attention to goose struggling newcomer Alex, Inc., but it was not to be. In a special Tuesday airing, directly after Roseanne, the comedy hemorrhaged viewers — pulling just a 1.2 rating in the key demo and dampening the rest of the ABC block with it. Black-ish dropped to a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, and Splitting Up Together came in at a 1.0 rating. (For the People logged another unfortunate 0.6 rating.)



The competition saw The Voice ranking second for the night with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 on NBC, partnered with a steady Rise (0.8 adults) and a new Chicago Med (1.2 adults). On CBS, NCIS earned a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 before Bull pulled the same. NCIS: New Orleans was at a 0.8 rating in the key demo.

CBS' big story, however, was James Comey on Stephen Colbert. The former FBI director's visit to the show brought a season high, pulling its third-highest overnight rating ever — a 3.5 among households. That marked its biggest lead over The Tonight Show since its 2015 premiere. Also good news for the series: it topped in the key demo.