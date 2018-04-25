TV Ratings: 'Roseanne' Repeats Drive ABC Win on Tuesday

Even in reruns, the new Roseanne is a winner for ABC.

The network took a week off from originals of the revived comedy, airing four back-to-back repeats instead. It was enough to deliver a Tuesday demo victory for ABC. Two of the episodes even managed to tie an original Voice on NBC for status as the night's top program. The high bar for the night was a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49.

A new Deception did slightly better at 10 p.m. with the different lead-in, though it's almost surely too little too late for the midseason ABC drama. NBC won the hour with a 0.9 rating in the key demo for Chicago Med. (NBA also aired an original, Rise, which took an even 0.8 rating.)

Elsewhere, CBS offered up repeats and Fox put out steady episodes of Lethal Weapon (0.9 adults), LA to Vegas (0.6 adults) and New Girl (0.6 adults).

The CW saw The 100 return to a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 1.4 million viewers. That was after a 0.6 rating in the key demo for The Flash.