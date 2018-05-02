TV Ratings: 'Roseanne' Sheds 23 Percent, Loses Tuesday to 'NCIS'

Roseanne finally took a sizable hit Tuesday, losing the night's audience crown to NCIS after a week's hiatus from the air.

The ABC comedy landed with 10.3 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49, with respective spills of 23 and 26 percent. It's the first big drop for Roseanne since it returned to the air with the biggest scripted telecast of the season.

Roseanne's status as the top broadcast series of the year seems to be in little danger, dips or not. With the latest live-plus-three day averages for its first five episodes, its average 6.1 rating among adults 18-49 outpaces that of NBC's This Is Us by a sizable 30 percent.

Among live telecasts, Roseanne was the easy winner among adults 18-49 Tuesday, pacing a full point higher than No. 2 The Middle (1.5 adults). But its diminished audience meant that NCIS bested it in that race by 1.8 million viewers. It's a close call as to who will finish No. 2 in adjusted ratings this afternoon, but CBS' Bull currently ties Roseanne's audience tally for the night.