TV Ratings: 'Salvation' Makes a Soft Return in Season 2, ‘Bachelorette’ Still Holding

The Bachelorette’s current season may be shaping up to be quite a bit smaller than its last, but it’s been consistent if anything.

Monday’s episode, which easily won broadcast for the night, grabbed another 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 — the fourth time it's pulled that number in five episodes. The two-hour episode was also up a hair among total viewers, earning 5.7 million by Nielsen’s initial Fast Affiliates tally. ABC neighbor The Proposal, which aired a different episode than the one originally planned, came in flat with its premiere. It earned a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and and 3.7 million viewers, wrapping up a winning night for ABC.

Second-place status, in both the demo and total viewers, went to NBC — even though both Running Wild With Bear Grylls (0.6 adults) and American Ninja Warrior (0.9 adults) ticked down from the previous week’s outings. Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance also lost some steam on the first official Monday of summer. It gave its network an average 0.5 rating among adults 18-49.

As scripted efforts continue to pull pretty low ratings for the Big Four this summer, the return of CBS’ Salvation did not do anything to buck the trend. It tied a series low in live-plus-same day returns, earning a 0.4 rating in the key demo and 3.3 million viewers. More CBS viewers opted to tune in the next hour, when a dipping Elementary nabbed a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49.

The CW put out new episodes of Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.3 adults) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.3 adults).