TV Ratings: 'Scandal' Finale Pops for ABC

Scandal wrapped its seven-season run on ABC on Thursday night. The drama, which helped mint Shonda Rhimes as one of the most powerful producers in TV, came in with fraction of its heyday audience but still mustered a significant bump.

At 10 o’clock, topping the hour, Scandal averaged a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.4 million viewers. It was the highest-performing episode in two months, improving a substantial 44 percent in the key demo from its penultimate episode. Overall, ABC narrowly trailed CBS for the night with steady outings of Grey’s Anatomy (1.6 adults) and Station 19 (1.1 adults) earlier in the evening.

CBS was dominant on the back of Big Bang Theory, the night’s top performer by far with a 2.4 rating among adults 18–49. Second-place status went to Young Sheldon, even with a 1.9 rating in the key demo. Mom (1.4 adults), bubble comedy Life in Pieces (1.0 adults) and SWAT (0.9 adults) followed.

The NBC block of Superstore (0.8 adults), AP Bio (0.6 adults), Champions (0.4 adults) and Chicago Fire (1.0 adults) was flat. For those keeping track, the scores for the freshman comedies do not bode well. Fox had steady episodes of Gotham and Showtime at the Apollo, each of which scored a 0.6 rating in the key demo.