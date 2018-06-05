TV Ratings: Stanley Cup Powers NBC Monday

NBC walked away with a Monday win thanks to coverage of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The network's NHL coverage averaged a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.7 million viewers during primetime, though those numbers are likely to see some upward adjustment when time zones are taken into account.

The Bachelorette improved a bit from its week ago Memorial Day premiere, taking a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.8 million viewers. The Crossing burn-off continued at 10 o'clock, improved to a 0.6 rating in the key demo.

Fox kicked off a new season of So You Think You Can Dance, which came in with just a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 — while the CW posted new episodes of Supergirl (0.5 adults) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.4 adults).

CBS had one new effort in Elementary (0.6 adults).