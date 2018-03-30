TV Ratings: 'Station 19' Improves, 'Supernatural' Matches Season High

The 'Grey's Anatomy' spinoff gets a tiny lift in its second episode, outpacing NBC's 'Chicago Fire' — albeit in a different time slot.

CBS dominated Thursday evening with a relatively stable episode of The Big Bang Theory.

The comedy, fetching a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 and nearly 13 million viewers, won the night by nearly every measure. Young Sheldon (2.0 adults) was just behind it, followed by an even outing of Mom (1.4 adults), a new Life in Pieces (1.0 adults) and the recently renewed SWAT (0.9 adults).

Driven by Grey's Anatomy, which earned a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, ABC ranked No. 2 among the broadcast networks. It led into an ever-so-slightly-lifted second outing of spinoff Station 19 that averaged a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.8 million viewers, topping NBC's similarly themed Chicago Fire (0.9 adults) at 10 p.m., after losing a head-to-head two-hour battle on its premiere night. Scandal shifted into the 10 o'clock time slot with a 0.8 rating in the key demo, off a significant three-tenths of a point from its last original.

NBC's comedy block also saw some fatigue, with drops for Superstore (0.8 adults) and Will & Grace (0.9 adults) before an unfortunate drop for Champions. The latter was down to just a 0.5 rating in the key demo. Fell freshman AP Bio was steady with a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49.

Gotham (0.7 adults) and Showtime at the Apollo (0.6 adults) held on Fox, while Supernatural jumped to a season high 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 on the CW — matching its season premiere score from way back in October. Arrow held with a 0.4 rating despite the lifted lead-in.