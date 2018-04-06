TV Ratings: Steady 'Big Bang' Leads a CBS Thursday

ABC's 'Grey's Anatomy' logs a season low, though the network takes a close second.

Driven by a strong showing from The Big Bang Theory, CBS topped Thursday across the board.

The sitcom, earning a steady 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, started the evening on a high note before similarly solid episodes of Young Sheldon (1.9 adults), Mom (1.4 adults), Life in Pieces (0.9 adults) and SWAT (0.9 adults).

Grey's Anatomy dipped slightly for a season low 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. That took some wind out of Station 19's sails. The spinoff was at a low 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 before a new episode of Scandal (0.9 adults).

On NBC, the comedy block of Superstore (0.8 adults), AP Bio (0.6 adults), Will & Grace (0.9 adults) and Champions (0.5 adults) saw no movement from the prior week. Chicago Fire was also flat, pulling a 1.0 rating in the key demo.

On Fox, Gotham (0.7 adults) and Showtime at the Apollo (0.6 adults) held while Supernatural (0.6 adults) and Arrow (0.4 adults) were steady on the CW.