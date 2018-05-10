9:32am PT by Michael O'Connell
TV Ratings: Steady Fox Block Leads Wednesday Night
Fox's Wednesday block again led the broadcast networks, with recently renewed pair of Lee Daniels' dramas Empire and Star each pulling the same numbers they did a week ago.
Empire led Fox, and all of the Big Four, with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. Star trailed with a 1.2 rating, with the combination easily driving a Fox demo win.
CBS, which took the night among total viewers, scored the No. 2 telecast of the night among adults 18-49 with Survivor. The competition also fetched 7.6 million viewers. SEAL Team (0.9 adults) and Code Black (0.7 adults) held.
On ABC, the comedy block — The Goldbergs (1.2 adults), Alex, Inc. (0.7 adults), Modern Family (1.3 adults), American Housewife (1.1 adults) — held steady before a new Designated Survivor (0.5 adults). NBC led 10 p.m. with an even Chicago P.D. (1.2 adults), which followed new episodes of The Blacklist (0.7 adults) and Law & Order: SVU (1.1 adults).
On The CW, Riverdale (0.4 adults) and The Originals (0.3 adults) were also steady.
