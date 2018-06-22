TV Ratings: 'Take Two' Opens Small After ABC Game Show Premieres

'Take Two' and 'The Gong Show' make small showings on a quite crowded Thursday evening.

ABC played a big hand on Thursday night with returning game shows and the launch of drama Take Two.

Unfortunately for the new procedural, it followed the recent trend of soft summer scripted launches — coming in with a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers. The Gong Show, in its second season opener, pulled the same modest score in the key demo and lost its head-to-head battle with NBC's Little Big Shots and Fox's The Four.

Match Game performed the best for ABC, perking up to a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 at 9 o'clock

CBS and Fox split a demo win for the night — with Fox airing a new episode of The Four (0.7 adults) and CBS airing repeats.

NBC posted an original Little Big Shots (0.7 adults) and two episodes of Marlon (0.6 adults).