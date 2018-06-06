TV Ratings: 'Talent' Maintains Tuesday Hold

'World of Dance' doesn't slip in its second week.

Tuesday saw another NBC sweep, with a steady episode of World of Dance and a somewhat diminished America's Got Talent.

Talent still topped all other series for the night, and likely the week, earning a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 11.1 million viewers. World of Dance followed up with a 1.6 rating in the key demo.

Fox offered up more new episodes of Beat Shazam (0.7 adults) and Love Connection (0.5 adults), while the CW had an original episode of The 100 (0.3 adults).

CBS posted an even 0.5 rating among adults 18-49.