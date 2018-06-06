10:03am PT by Michael O'Connell

TV Ratings: 'Talent' Maintains Tuesday Hold

'World of Dance' doesn't slip in its second week.
Justin Lubin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tuesday saw another NBC sweep, with a steady episode of World of Dance and a somewhat diminished America's Got Talent.

Talent still topped all other series for the night, and likely the week, earning a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 11.1 million viewers. World of Dance followed up with a 1.6 rating in the key demo.

Fox offered up more new episodes of Beat Shazam (0.7 adults) and Love Connection (0.5 adults), while the CW had an original episode of The 100 (0.3 adults).

CBS posted an even 0.5 rating among adults 18-49.

Michael O'Connell

Michael O'Connell

michael.oconnell@THR.com mikeylikestv
comments powered by Disqus

TV Scorecards