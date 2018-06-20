TV Ratings: 'Talent' and 'World of Dance' Keep Holding

NBC is on track to enjoy another fruitful summer of America's Got Talent and World of Dance.

Four weeks into their runs, both shows are exhibiting some remarkable stability, with Talent still within a half of a ratings point of its premiere and Dance retaining the same demo score for three weeks straight. Tuesday's episodes, which topped the rest of the dial by all measures that matter, earned a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 (America's Got Talent) and a 1.4 rating (World of Dance).

Beat Shazam on Fox was the only Tuesday broadcast series to see any diminished returns, averaging a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 before a new Love Connection (0.5 adults). On the CW, The 100 pulled a 0.3 in the key demo, while new episodes of CBS' 48 Hours: NCIS and ABC's The Last Defense each took a 0.5 rating.