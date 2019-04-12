TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy' Cruises on Otherwise Soft Thursday

The ABC drama is the only original show in primetime Thursday to make it over a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49.

Grey's Anatomy led Thursday night's ratings — and with most of CBS' comedy block taking the night off, it was the only original show in primetime (of 12 on the broadcast networks) to make it above a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49.

The ABC medical drama posted a 1.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, even with last week. It was also the most-watched original of the night with 6.74 million viewers. Station 19 (0.9 in adults 18-49) and For the People (0.5) also matched their ratings from a week ago.

Reruns of The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon also hit 1.0 in the demo and finished 1-2 in total viewers (7 million and 6.76 million). The only new episode on CBS was the season finale of Fam, whose 0.8 was a slight improvement on last week.

NBC's Superstore ticked up to 0.9 in the demo, tying its season high. Brooklyn Nine-Nine returned from a few weeks off with a 0.6, up 0.1 from its outing. AP Bio held at 0.5 — as it's done for every episode this season — but Abby's (0.4) and Law & Order: SVU (0.7) both declined.

The Orville scored a 0.6 for Fox, even with its last episode on March 21 (Gotham remained in reruns). Supernatural rose a tenth of a point to 0.4 on The CW, while In the Dark matched the 0.2 for last week's premiere.

Led by Grey's, ABC managed a 1.0 in adults 18-49 to lead the night over CBS' 0.8. NBC was third at 0.6, followed by Fox at 0.5. The CW drew a 0.3.

