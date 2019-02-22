TV Ratings: 'Big Bang Theory' Returns on Top, 'Grey's Anatomy' Rebounds

The CBS comedy reclaims its place at the top of Thursday's rankings after a week off, while 'Grey's' returns to normal after a series low.

The Big Bang Theory returned from a week off to lead Thursday's ratings by a comfortable margin, and Grey's Anatomy bounced back after a series low.

After sitting out Valentine's Day, The Big Bang Theory scored a 2.3 rating and 13.3 million viewers, the best marks of the night in both measures. The CBS comedy was down from the season highs (2.6, 1415 million) of its last episode but in line with its season averages. Young Sheldon (1.8), Mom (1.3), Fam (0.9) and SWAT (0.8) were all on par with their averages as well.

Grey's Anatomy recorded a 1.7 in the 18-49 demographic, up 21 percent from last week's series low and slightly ahead of its season average in the demo. A Million Little Things ticked up to 1.1, tying its series high, but How to Get Away With Murder dipped slightly to a series-low 0.5 a week ahead of its season finale.

At NBC, Law & Order: SVU (0.9) inched up from a week ago, while The Titan Games (1.1), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.8) and Will & Grace (0.7) were all steady. Fox's Gotham (0.6) and The Orville (0.7) were also even with last week.

Without a Supernatural lead-in, The CW's Legacies slipped to a season-low 0.2 in the demo (a Charmed rerun, also at 0.2, aired at 8 p.m.).

CBS led the night with a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, topping ABC's 1.1. Univision (1.0) took third in primetime thanks to its annual Premio Lo Nuestro awards show. NBC finished fourth at 0.9, followed by Fox, 0.7, Telemundo, 0.4, and The CW, 0.2.