TV Ratings: 'Big Bang Theory' Leads Strong Night for CBS Comedies

'Young Sheldon' ties its season high in adults 18-49, and 'Mom' and 'Fam' improve week to week.

The Big Bang Theory came close to reaching season highs Thursday night, improving week to week and carrying CBS to an across-the-board ratings victory.

The CBS comedy earned a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49, 0.1 behind its season high, and 13.52 million viewers, just a smidge off the season-high 13.53 million from two weeks ago.

Young Sheldon tied its season high of 1.9 in the demo, and Mom (1.3) and Fam (1.0) both improved week to week. SWAT maintained the 0.9 from its last episode.

Grey's Anatomy (1.7) ticked in the demo on ABC and had its second-largest total audience of the season with 7.24 million viewers. A Million Little Things (1.1) and How to Get Away With Murder (0.6) were even with last week.

Will & Grace returned to NBC with a 0.8, up a little from its last episode of the fall. The Titan Games (1.1) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.8) each slipped a little bit, and Law & Order: SVU held at 0.9.

Gotham and The Orville both scored 0.7s for Fox. Supernatural (0.4) and Legacies (0.3) were steady on The CW.

CBS led the network rankings for the night with a 1.4 in the 18-49 demo, topping ABC's 1.1. NBC finished third at 0.9. Fox averaged 0.7 and The CW 0.3.