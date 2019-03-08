TV Ratings: 'For the People,' 'AP Bio' Open Quietly

The second-year shows come back in line with where they finished last season — at the back end of Thursday's numbers.

For the People and AP Bio began their second seasons Thursday with ratings on par with where they ended last season. Which is to say, not very strong.

ABC's Shondaland legal drama For the People posted a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49, even with its 2018 average (and with that of How to Get Away With Murder's last few episodes in the same timelsot). Grey's Anatomy (1.5) was off slightly vs. last week, and Station 19 returned with a 1.0, down 0.2 from its fall finale but on par with its season average.

At NBC, AP Bio tied its series low with 0.5, and lead-in Brooklyn Nine-Nine was also at a season low 0.6. Superstore, however, returned with a 0.8, up slightly from its last episode of the fall, and Will & Grace ticked up to 0.7. (Law & Order: SVU was a repeat.)

CBS easily led the night, although The Big Bang Theory (2.1) came down 0.2 from its last outing. Young Sheldon (1.7) and SWAT (0.9) matched their last episodes, Mom (1.2) fell slightly and Fam (0.9) rose a tenth of a point.

Fox's Gotham and The Orville each drew 0.6 ratings in the 18-49 demo — that's down week to week for The Orville and steady for Gotham. On The CW, Supernatural returned from three weeks off with a 0.4, while Legacies was at 0.2.

CBS averaged a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo in primetime, topping ABC's 1.0. Fox and NBC tied for third at 0.6. Univision came in at 0.5, Telemundo 0.4 and The CW 0.3.

