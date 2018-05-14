TV Ratings: 'Timeless' Finale Up, 'American Idol' Remains Strong

Sunday's ratings were a small feat for NBC's Timeless.

The two-hour season finale of Timeless ticked up slightly compared with the previous week, although it didn't top the show's season average. The season wrap averaged a 0.6 rating among adults 18 to 49.

Elsewhere, American Idol stayed steady at No. 1 last evening with a 1.6 rating and 7.8 million total viewers. Deception held at 0.7 also on ABC.

On CBS, Madam Secretary held at 0.6, and NCIS: Los Angeles did the same at 0.8. Fox's Brooklyn Nine Nine, which is soon moving to NBC following its cancellation at Fox, notched a 0.8 rating, while Family Guy was even at 1.0. The Simpsons came in at 0.9 and Bob's Burgers nabbed at 0.8.

ABC won the night in the demo with a 1.3 rating — but the network was still second in viewers with 6.2 million. CBS and Fox, meanwhile, tied for second in the demo with a 0.7 rating. CBS was first in viewers with 7.3 million, while Fox was fourth with 1.8 million. NBC was fourth in the demo with a 0.6 rating but third in viewers with 2.7 million.