TV Ratings: 'This Is Us,' 'NCIS' Hold Up Versus Impeachment Coverage

The broadcast networks are largely unaffected in primetime by extended cable-news coverage of Senate debate over trial rules.

The broadcast networks remained fairly steady in the ratings Tuesday night despite ongoing coverage of the opening of President Trump's impeachment trial on cable. NBC's This Is Us and CBS' NCIS held their usual posts of the top shows in, respectively, adults 18-49 and total viewers.

This Is Us posted a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.5 million viewers for NBC, off slightly from 1.5 and 6.71 million a week ago. Ellen's Game of Games grew its total audience to 4.7 million and was steady in the 18-49 demographic at 1.0. New Amsterdam closed the night at 0.7 and 4.7 million viewers, down a little week to week.

NCIS added more than a million viewers to last week's tally to finish with 11.23 million, easily the night's biggest audience and the show's best outing since Nov. 12. FBI (9.2 million) and FBI: Most Wanted (6.55 million) also improved. NCIS held at 1.0 in adults 18-49, FBI ticked up to 0.9 and Most Wanted came down a tenth of a point to 0.7.

ABC's The Conners tied NCIS for second among adults 18-49 at 1.0 and averaged 5.41 million viewers, down a bit from its last airing in December (1.1, 5.72 million). Bless This Mess (0.6, 3.28 million) was steady in the demo. Mixed-ish (0.5, 2.37 million), Black-ish (0.5, 2.23 million) and Emergence (0.3, 1.98 million) all tied season lows in adults 18-49.

Fox's The Resident (0.7 in 18-49, 3.98 million viewers) and 24 Hours to Hell and Back (0.6, 2.12 million) were on par with last week. The next-to-last episode of Arrow on The CW was a little above its season average at 0.3 in the demo and 921,000 viewers. Legends of Tomorrow premiered to a 0.2 and 721,000 viewers.

NBC's 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 led the broadcast networks in primetime, edging the 0.9 for CBS. Fox and Univision tied for third at 0.6. ABC averaged 0.5, followed by Telemundo (0.4) and The CW (0.3).

Ratings for impeachment coverage will be available later in the day.

