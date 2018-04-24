TV Ratings: 'Voice' Gap Narrows on 'Idol's' Last Monday

An even episode of NBC's 'Good Girls' leads at 10 o'cock.

American Idol heads off to Sundays, exclusively, later this week. And on its last Monday, it managed to almost catch up with The Voice.

Ranking second for the night, a steady American Idol fetched a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.6 million viewers. In the same two-hour block, The Voice was a bit fatigued from the previous Monday. It earned a 1.5 rating in the key demo and 8.3 million viewers.

The 10 o'clock hour further tipped the night in NBC's favor with an average 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 for Good Girls, eclipsing ABC's The Crossing (0.7 adults) and CBS' lone original effort for the night — a special Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke (0.8 adults).

Elsewhere, Fox posted even episodes of Lucifer (0.7 adults) and The Resident (0.8 adults) alongside steady episodes of the CW's Supergirl (0.4 adults) and iZombie (0.2 adults).