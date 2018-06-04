TV Ratings: Warriors' Game 2 Win Sees NBA Finals Rise

Sunday coverage inched up 3 percent from the NBA Finals' Thursday opener on ABC.

It may have been an easier victory for the Golden State Warriors, but Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals proved to be an even bigger show for ABC.

The broadcast network dominated Sunday primetime with its coverage of Game 2, climbing 3 percent from the Game 1 kickoff of Thursday. Coverage averaged a 12.7 overnight rating among metered market households, up 3 percent from the 12.2 rating the first game earned.

That was despite a comparatively lopsided score and lack of overtime. Sunday's game finished with a decisive win for the Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers — 122 over 103.

Once adjustments and Fast National returns come in, the game should come in north of the 17.4 million viewers who watched Game 1, coverage that also averaged a 6.3 rating among adults 18-49.

