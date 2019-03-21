TV Ratings: 'Survivor' Ties All-Time Low

The CBS stalwart matches its smallest 18-49 rating ever but still leads a fairly soft night.

Survivor tied an all-time low among adults 18-49 Wednesday, yet it still led the night's primetime ratings.

The CBS stalwart averaged a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a two-hour installment, matching a series low set twice during its fall 2018 run. On a soft night across the board, however, Survivor was good enough to lead ABC's The Goldbergs (1.2) for the evening's top demo rating.

Following Survivor, SEAL Team returned from almost two months off with a 0.7, slightly below its last outing in late January.

While The Goldbergs ticked up for ABC, Schooled (0.9), Modern Family (1.1) and Single Parents (0.7) each declined a tenth of a point vs. last week. Whiskey Cavalier held at 0.6.

Fox's Empire (1.1) and Star (1.0) slipped by 0.1 as well. NBC got a 1.0 from a two-hour Voice recap special and a 0.5 from its music special Bublé!

On The CW, a musical episode of Riverdale (0.3) and the season finale of All American (0.2) were both steady week to week.

CBS and Fox tied for the lead among adults 18-49 in primetime, each averaging 1.1 ratings. ABC was third at 0.9, a little ahead of NBC's 0.8. Telemundo and Univision tied at 0.4, and The CW trailed with a 0.2.

