TV Ratings: World Series Holds Steady in Game 2, Still Down From 2018 

An incredibly lop-sided game two of the World Series managed to not take much of a spill from the Tuesday opener.

Early returns for the Fox telecast, which saw the Washington Nationals dominate the Houston Astros 12-3, have Fox’s primetime coverage averaging 11.8 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. Both of those stats are comparable with those of Tuesday's game — though both, as Tuesday, are also obviously down from the numbers for the 2018 World Series.

Final returns for game one of the 2019 World Series gave it a final audience of 12.2 million viewers and a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49. (The 2018 opener fetched 13.8 million viewers and a 3.7 rating in the key demo.)

Coverage of the World Series resumes Friday night, when the Nationals will push for a sweep on their home field.

Among the counterprogramming that broke through was Survivor. The latest episode ranked No. 2 in the demo with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. At 10 o’clock, ABC News’ coverage of imported British special Harry & Meghan: An African Journey fetched a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.3 million viewers.