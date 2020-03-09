TV Upfront Events Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Media companies are making alternate plans for their annual presentations to advertisers amid the ongoing epidemic.

As the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. continues, some media companies are changing their plans for their annual upfront presentations.

The upfronts typically bring together advertisers, media buyers and talent for live presentations in New York. Public health officials have warned against attending events with large crowds, which would include things like upfronts. Several companies have already canceled, postponed or modified plans for their presentations; the list below will be updated as more plans are announced or changed.

FreeWheel Media

Scheduled date: March 12

Status: Postponed, plans TBD

AMC Networks

Scheduled date: March 18

Status: Canceled. "In light of current events, we have decided to cancel our live upfront presentation scheduled for March 18 in favor of individual conversations with our advertising clients," AMC said in a statement.

Fox News

Scheduled date: March 24

Status: Canceled

A+E Networks

Scheduled date: March 25

Status: No live event; virtual presentations to ad agencies the week of March 23.

BBC News

Scheduled date: April 27

Status: TBD

Vudu

Scheduled date: April 28

Status: TBD

Roku

Scheduled date: April 28

Status: TBD

Verizon Media

Scheduled date: April 28

Status: TBD

Vice Media Group

Scheduled date: April 29

Status: TBD

Ellen Digital Network

Scheduled date: April 29

Status: TBD

Amazon

Scheduled date: April 30

Status: TBD

YouTube

Scheduled date: April 30

Status: TBD

Hulu

Scheduled date: May 6

Status: TBD

NBCUniversal

Scheduled date: May 11

Status: TBD

Fox Entertainment

Scheduled date: May 11

Status: TBD

Telemundo

Scheduled date: May 11

Status: TBD

Univision

Scheduled date: May 12

Status: TBD

Disney

Scheduled date: May 12

Status: TBD

Discovery

Scheduled date: May 12

Status: TBD

WarnerMedia

Scheduled date: May 13

Status: TBD

ViacomCBS

Scheduled date: May 13

Status: TBD

The CW

Scheduled date: May 14

Status: TBD