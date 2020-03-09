1:45pm PT by Rick Porter
TV Upfront Events Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus
As the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. continues, some media companies are changing their plans for their annual upfront presentations.
The upfronts typically bring together advertisers, media buyers and talent for live presentations in New York. Public health officials have warned against attending events with large crowds, which would include things like upfronts. Several companies have already canceled, postponed or modified plans for their presentations; the list below will be updated as more plans are announced or changed.
FreeWheel Media
Scheduled date: March 12
Status: Postponed, plans TBD
AMC Networks
Scheduled date: March 18
Status: Canceled. "In light of current events, we have decided to cancel our live upfront presentation scheduled for March 18 in favor of individual conversations with our advertising clients," AMC said in a statement.
Fox News
Scheduled date: March 24
Status: Canceled
A+E Networks
Scheduled date: March 25
Status: No live event; virtual presentations to ad agencies the week of March 23.
BBC News
Scheduled date: April 27
Status: TBD
Vudu
Scheduled date: April 28
Status: TBD
Roku
Scheduled date: April 28
Status: TBD
Verizon Media
Scheduled date: April 28
Status: TBD
Vice Media Group
Scheduled date: April 29
Status: TBD
Ellen Digital Network
Scheduled date: April 29
Status: TBD
Amazon
Scheduled date: April 30
Status: TBD
YouTube
Scheduled date: April 30
Status: TBD
Hulu
Scheduled date: May 6
Status: TBD
NBCUniversal
Scheduled date: May 11
Status: TBD
Fox Entertainment
Scheduled date: May 11
Status: TBD
Telemundo
Scheduled date: May 11
Status: TBD
Univision
Scheduled date: May 12
Status: TBD
Disney
Scheduled date: May 12
Status: TBD
Discovery
Scheduled date: May 12
Status: TBD
WarnerMedia
Scheduled date: May 13
Status: TBD
ViacomCBS
Scheduled date: May 13
Status: TBD
The CW
Scheduled date: May 14
Status: TBD
