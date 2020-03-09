1:45pm PT by Rick Porter

TV Upfront Events Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Media companies are making alternate plans for their annual presentations to advertisers amid the ongoing epidemic.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. continues, some media companies are changing their plans for their annual upfront presentations.

The upfronts typically bring together advertisers, media buyers and talent for live presentations in New York. Public health officials have warned against attending events with large crowds, which would include things like upfronts. Several companies have already canceled, postponed or modified plans for their presentations; the list below will be updated as more plans are announced or changed.

FreeWheel Media
Scheduled date: March 12
Status: Postponed, plans TBD

AMC Networks
Scheduled date: March 18
Status: Canceled. "In light of current events, we have decided to cancel our live upfront presentation scheduled for March 18 in favor of individual conversations with our advertising clients," AMC said in a statement.

Fox News
Scheduled date: March 24
Status: Canceled

A+E Networks
Scheduled date: March 25
Status: No live event; virtual presentations to ad agencies the week of March 23.

BBC News
Scheduled date: April 27
Status: TBD

Vudu
Scheduled date: April 28
Status: TBD

Roku
Scheduled date: April 28
Status: TBD

Verizon Media
Scheduled date: April 28
Status: TBD

Vice Media Group
Scheduled date: April 29
Status: TBD

Ellen Digital Network
Scheduled date: April 29
Status: TBD

Amazon
Scheduled date: April 30
Status: TBD

YouTube
Scheduled date: April 30
Status: TBD

Hulu
Scheduled date: May 6
Status: TBD

NBCUniversal
Scheduled date: May 11
Status: TBD

Fox Entertainment
Scheduled date: May 11
Status: TBD

Telemundo
Scheduled date: May 11
Status: TBD

Univision 
Scheduled date: May 12
Status: TBD

Disney
Scheduled date: May 12
Status: TBD

Discovery
Scheduled date: May 12
Status: TBD

WarnerMedia
Scheduled date: May 13
Status: TBD

ViacomCBS
Scheduled date: May 13
Status: TBD

The CW
Scheduled date: May 14
Status: TBD

Rick Porter

Rick Porter

Rick.Porter@THR.com rickporter

TV Scorecards