TV Upfronts: THR's Guide to the Presentations and Parties

Here's a list of the festivities for networks and talent agencies at the annual event for ad buyers in New York.

It's about that time of year: the annual television network upfronts for Madison Avenue ad buyers. New York will play host to dozens of parties and presentations from May 14-17 as broadcast networks look to impress ad buyers with glitzy presentations (ratings spin!) and fancy parties (The Killers!).

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's list of the major events thrown by networks and agencies during this year's festivities. (All times are East Coast.)

NBC

For the third time, NBCUniversal will combine broadcast and cable events in one massive presentation. This includes NBC, Syfy, Bravo, USA Network, MSNBC, Oxygen, E! and Telemundo, among others. Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Sixth Ave.; 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 14.

Fox

Beacon Theater, 2124 Broadway; 4 p.m., Monday, May 14. Party to follow at Wollman Rink in Central Park.

ESPN

Minskoff Theatre, 200 W. 45th St., 8:30-10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 15.

Univision

In a change from its traditional upfront presentation, Univision will shift to a two-day "experiential event" billed as "Culture Unbound," starting Monday, May 14 and running through Tuesday, May 15. The event will feature four presentations, performances and interactive experiences that span entertainment, news and sports. Spring Studios, 6 St Johns Lane.

ABC

David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, 132 W. 65th St. 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 15. Jimmy Kimmel will return this year to take shots at the industry.

Turner

Theater at Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza; 10 a.m. presentation, Wednesday, May 16.

CBS

Network upfront presentation at Carnegie Hall, 57th Street and 7th Avenue; 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 16. Reception for advertisers to follow at the Plaza Hotel off 5th Avenue and Central Park South.

Adult Swim

Terminal 5, 610 W. 56th St., 9 p.m., Wednesday, May 16. Invitation-only party featuring a musical performance by The Killers.

The CW

New York City Center, 131 West 55th St. (between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue); 11 a.m., Thursday, May 18. Followed by private afterparty, location under wraps.

National CineMedia

Instead of a formal upfront presentation, National CineMedia is focusing on smaller client screenings and events throughout the year.

AGENCY PARTIES

Gersh

The Terrace at the Bowery Hotel, 335 Bowery, 8 p.m.-midnight, Tuesday, May 15.

WME

Dinner at Peter Luger, 178 Broadway, 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 15.

ICM Partners

Private cocktails (6-8 p.m.) and dinner (8-10 p.m.), Añejo Tribeca, 301 Church St., Tuesday, May 15.

UTA

UTA and client General Motors will host a private party at Cadillac House, 330 Hudson St., 9:30 p.m., Sunday, May 13. New York's DJ Soul will spin.

