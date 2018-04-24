6:15am PT by Lesley Goldberg
TV Upfronts: THR's Guide to the Presentations and Parties
It's about that time of year: the annual television network upfronts for Madison Avenue ad buyers. New York will play host to dozens of parties and presentations from May 14-17 as broadcast networks look to impress ad buyers with glitzy presentations (ratings spin!) and fancy parties (The Killers!).
Here is The Hollywood Reporter's list of the major events thrown by networks and agencies during this year's festivities. (All times are East Coast.)
NBC
For the third time, NBCUniversal will combine broadcast and cable events in one massive presentation. This includes NBC, Syfy, Bravo, USA Network, MSNBC, Oxygen, E! and Telemundo, among others. Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Sixth Ave.; 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 14.
Fox
Beacon Theater, 2124 Broadway; 4 p.m., Monday, May 14. Party to follow at Wollman Rink in Central Park.
ESPN
Minskoff Theatre, 200 W. 45th St., 8:30-10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 15.
Univision
In a change from its traditional upfront presentation, Univision will shift to a two-day "experiential event" billed as "Culture Unbound," starting Monday, May 14 and running through Tuesday, May 15. The event will feature four presentations, performances and interactive experiences that span entertainment, news and sports. Spring Studios, 6 St Johns Lane.
ABC
David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, 132 W. 65th St. 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 15. Jimmy Kimmel will return this year to take shots at the industry.
Turner
Theater at Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza; 10 a.m. presentation, Wednesday, May 16.
CBS
Adult Swim
The CW
New York City Center, 131 West 55th St. (between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue); 11 a.m., Thursday, May 18. Followed by private afterparty, location under wraps.
National CineMedia
Instead of a formal upfront presentation, National CineMedia is focusing on smaller client screenings and events throughout the year.
AGENCY PARTIES
Gersh
The Terrace at the Bowery Hotel, 335 Bowery, 8 p.m.-midnight, Tuesday, May 15.
WME
Dinner at Peter Luger, 178 Broadway, 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 15.
ICM Partners
Private cocktails (6-8 p.m.) and dinner (8-10 p.m.), Añejo Tribeca, 301 Church St., Tuesday, May 15.
UTA
UTA and client General Motors will host a private party at Cadillac House, 330 Hudson St., 9:30 p.m., Sunday, May 13. New York's DJ Soul will spin.
