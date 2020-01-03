'TV's Top 5': 2020 Preview; Inside Freeform's 'Party of Five' Update

During this week's podcast, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg are also joined by Scott Feinberg for look at what to expect from the Golden Globes.

Welcome to another episode of TV's Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter's TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the week in TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners and executive guests and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

This week's five topics are:

1. Most anticipated new TV shows coming in 2020.

The new year will see the first shows created for and by streaming platforms from Ryan Murphy (Hollywood) and Shonda Rhimes (Bridgerton), plus FX's long-gestating Y: The Last Man is poised to make its debut. What other high-profile scripted series will launch? Plus what's next following the big Disney+ launch with The Mandalorian and which originals are coming from new streamers Peacock and HBO Max?

This segment begins at the 1:09 mark.

2. TV ending in 2020.

As some new stories begin, other long-running ones will come to a close.Modern Family, Supernatural, Arrow, The Good Place, BoJack Horseman, Homeland and several other shows will sign off in the months ahead. This segment looks at which programs will leave the biggest holes on their respective networks.

Starts at the 12:08 mark.

3. Golden Globes preview.

THR's awards analyst and Awards Chatter host Scott Feinberg joins the show this week for a segment looking at what to expect from the telecast, host Ricky Gervais and, yes, help you with your office pool picks.

Starts at the 22:20 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Amy Lippman.

The Party of Five co-creator and co-showrunner sits down for an interview about her Freeform revival, why an immigration twist on the original concept was the reboot she wanted to make and if the series will appeal to fans of the former Fox favorite. (Plus if those fan-favorite original stars have been involved and what they think, etc.)

Begins at the 34:51 mark.

5. Critic's Corner.

As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist at NBC, Freeform's Party of Five and more.

Tune in at the 1:07:46 mark.

Coming next week: Tim Minear of Fox's 911: Lone Star joins TV's Top 5 for a Showrunner Spotlight interview, plus highlights — and lowlights? — from the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. That's right, it's back from winter break and right into the fire of press tour!

